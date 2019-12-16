MINOT — Selectmen learned Monday night that due to ordinances from 1969 and 1975, The Maine Wedding Barn and Event Center on Center Minot Hill Road cannot allow on-premises consumption of alcohol on Sundays.

The state’s Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages informed the owners, John St. Hilaire and Barbara Fogarty, that the ordinances came to light “during a recent modernization” of the state records.

Hilaire and Fogarty had renewed their annual alcohol license with the town this year. They will need to initiate a petition drive and collect 132 signatures of registered voters by Jan. 7 so an article to reverse the ordinances can be placed in time for the March town meeting warrant.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said the number of signatures based on 15% of the voter turnout from the 2016 gubernatorial election.

Officially, Loring said selectmen cannot do anything in the way of town support to assist in the collection of the signatures, except give their individual support.

She said the petitions will be ready Tuesday.

In other business, selectmen approved the sale of the former Engine 8 pumper firetruck for $6,000 to Wesley Bean from Virginia.

Loring said Morrison & Sylvester assisted the town in advertising the firetruck and finding a buyer. The Auburn dealership will earn a $300 commission.

Selectmen also approved the proposed administrative wording changes to the cemetery and Fire Department ordinances, which will be voted on at the March town meeting.

Loring said the Budget Committee approved the $1.66 million municipal budget as submitted, including the purchase of a backhoe for up to $120,000 and financing it for up to three years.

