AUBURN – Jeanne Ellen (Ward) Sullivan, 74, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday Dec. 6, 2019. Jeanne was raised by her loving, adoptive parents, Paul Ward Sr. and Marjorie Ward in Auburn. On Jan. 2, 1964, she married her husband, Jim Sullivan.

Jeanne was a loving, caring, and kind, daughter, sister, wife, mother, nana, great-nana and friend. Jeanne was very involved in her community. She attended church weekly and partook in special events at Pathway Vineyard Church. Jeanne also was the assistant chaplain at First Auburn Senior Citizens. She had many hobbies that she enjoyed doing with her friends and family – crafting, scrapbooking, writing, genealogy, traveling, and shopping. Jeanne also loved visiting with animals.

She is predeceased by her parents, Paul Ward Sr. and Marjorie Ward; her daughter, Robyn Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Sullivan; brother-in-law, Peter Sullivan and his wife Nikki; daughters, Jayne Labbe, Julie Millett and her husband Rick; grandchildren, Forrest Labbe and girlfriend, Natalie Corrigan, Trent Labbe and girlfriend, Brooklyn LeClair, Ashley Millett, Colby Millett, Kelley Ham and her husband Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Mickhail Fuller, Kingston Fuller, and Abby Ham.

Jeanne fought hard after suffering a brain aneurysm in July. Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her short recovery, and a special thanks to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice who gave her exceptional care in her final days.

A public service will be held Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Rd., Lewiston, ME 04240.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Pathway Vineyard Church – PMI (an organization that helps local people in need)

12 Foss Road

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous