OXFORD – Stephen F. Drottar, 76, of Oxford passed away Monday evening Dec. 9, 2019 at his home on the shore of his beloved Lake Thompson.

Steve was born in Lewiston on Sept. 11, 1943, the son of Stephen H. and Anna M. (Zinchak) Drottar.

He lived in Lisbon Falls during his formative years, receiving his K – 12 education in the Lisbon school system and graduated from Lisbon High School in June 1961. He was an excellent varsity athlete, competing in football, basketball, and track.

The following is a history of Steve’s continued education and excellent professional engineering career:

In 1978 Steve Drottar partnered with George Priniski to form Drottar Priniski Associates, Consulting Engineers, in Phoenix, Ariz. 11 years later, they expanded the business by opening an office in Las Vegas.

Steve Drottar and Kris Barker formed Barker Drottar Associates, LLC, as a new structural engineering firm operating out of Las Vegas in 2001. Steve retired from the firm in 2005 but continued as a special structural consultant for several more years.

Professional Registrations: Steve was a registered professional engineer, civil and structural, in 19 states with projects throughout the U.S.A.

Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering 1965, University of Maine. Master of Science, Civil Engineering 1967, Arizona State University. National Defense Education Act Fellow 1965 – 1968 Arizona State University. Continuing Professional Education Courses and Seminars.

Professional Affiliations: American Society of Civil Engineers. National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. American Welding Society. Rotary.

Experience: Mr. Drottar had over 38 years’ experience in various structural engineering projects. Mr. Drottar’s strengths are efficient structural design and his sensitivity to aesthetics and space requirements of the owner and architect. He served as a special structural consultant to Barker Drottar Associates, L.L.C., providing development of structural systems on projects and assisting the engineering staff on design and construction issues, overall quality assurance and general management duties.

He also provided ongoing structural consultant services to current clients, including owners, architects, and contractors. his extensive experience included government projects (local, state, and federal), industrial, commercial, institutional, health care, recreational and multi-use facilities throughout the country, Mr. Drottar had also taken and completed professional engineering courses in building failures and legal issues involving structural engineering and was ACEC certified as an expert witness (EXW). He investigated structural building failures and mediated conflicts between parties on construction issues.

He was an incredible man dedicated to his “Peg” and family; His world revolved around those he loved. He was a devoted husband, dad, papa, uncle, mentor, coach and friend. He loved his lake, beach in Mexico, a good campfire and going fast in his boat or car with his hair “blowing” in the wind. His laugh and Tarzan calls will be deeply missed by those he touched.

Steve is survived by wife of 55 years Margaret Anne Drottar; son Stephen Fredrick Drottar II and wife Stephanie, daughter Deborah Drottar; and grandchildren: Brandon Levi, Mindy Sue, Gary Michael, Melissa, Dylan, Delaney, Johnny, Stella; and two great-grandchildren; brother Fredrick Stephen Drottar and wife Dianne; and his many loved nieces and nephews. Steve will be joining his son Gary who passed away July 19, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street (Route 26), Oxford with a celebration of life to come at the lake in the summer of 2020. To share memories and online condolences with the family please fo to www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral and Cremation Services.

