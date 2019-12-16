LEWISTON — The Pastime Club announces this year’s scholarship recipients. A total of $9,400 was awarded to the following:

Allen Russell, Springfield College; Ella Charpentier, Simmons University; Linda Churchill, CMCC; Haylee Gagnon, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia; Drake Goupil, Plymouth State University; Joshua Gunnells, USM; Kyle Gunnells, University of Maine Orono; Meghan Lebrun, University of Tampa; Melissa Libby, University of Michigan; Nicholas Roy, Thomas College; Desiree Tweedie, Southern New Hampshire University.

« Previous

Next »