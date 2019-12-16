Members of the American Legion Post 28 in Farmington on Monday present World War II veteran Kenneth Jones Sr., 95, of Temple a Quilt of Valor, which was made by Legion Auxiliary members and a quilting group, at the Sandy River Center in Farmington where he resides. Jones was a U.S. Army Ranger who was wounded and held as a prisoner of war, and served in the South Africa and Italy campaigns. From left, Legion members Gordon Webber, service officer; post Commander Matt Smith; James Wilson, finance officer; Jones; Ron Smith who is tucking the quilt around Jones; and Vice Commander Stephan Bunker. Bunker told Jones and other veterans at the center, “Our post will never forget you.” Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
