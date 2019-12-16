Betsy Sibley gathers toys from underneath the Christmas tree at Community Credit Union in Lewiston on Monday. The credit union was one of 10 local businesses where a bus from Northeast Charter pulled up to to pick up donated toys and clothes during the annual Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Stuff the Bus event. Sibley said that the credit union raised $170 in July to purchase the toys by allowing employees to wear casual attire to work. The filled bus will pull into Lost Valley on Tuesday for a Business After Hours event, where all gifts will be collected for local families in need. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Cox, center, walks into Community Credit Union in Lewiston to pick up children’s gifts during the chamber’s annual Stuff the Bus event. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo