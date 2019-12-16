PHOTOS: Salvation Army helps 308 families with ‘Angel Tree’ program
Coats, bicycles and toys were donated by shoppers at various local businesses during the Salvation Army's annual "Angel Tree" program. Capt. Deanna Street said that the Salvation Army was able to help 308 families during the "Angel Tree" program this holiday season. "We have been doing this for at least 30 years," said Street.
Lisa Dion of Auburn picks out Christmas gifts for her three children at the Salvation Army in Lewiston on Monday. Dion’s children each received a winter coat and toys that were donated by shoppers at various local businesses during the Salvation Army’s annual “Angel Tree” program. Capt. Deanna Street said that the Salvation Army was able to help 308 families during the “Angel Tree” program this holiday season. “We have been doing this for at least 30 years,” said Street. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Volunteers Erin Spear, left, of Canton and Amanda Sprague of Durham help put children’s Christmas gifts in a bag at the Salvation Army in Lewiston on Monday. “We have been doing this for at least 30 years,” said Street. Spear and Sprague are two of eight volunteers from TD Bank who helped Monday morning. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Volunteer Tom Bonin of Auburn finds a particular bag of children’s Christmas gifts at the Salvation Army in Lewiston on Monday. The gifts for each family were put into a black bag. Bonin is one of eight volunteers from TD Bank who helped out on Monday morning. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Nicole Corliss of Lewiston hands a winter coat to a mother at the Salvation Army in Lewiston on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo