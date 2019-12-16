Lewiston-Auburn

increase font size

PHOTOS: Salvation Army helps 308 families with ‘Angel Tree’ program

Coats, bicycles and toys were donated by shoppers at various local businesses during the Salvation Army's annual "Angel Tree" program. Capt. Deanna Street said that the Salvation Army was able to help 308 families during the "Angel Tree" program this holiday season. "We have been doing this for at least 30 years," said Street.