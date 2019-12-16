Androscoggin County

• Joshua Mills, 29, of Sabattus, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 3:17 a.m. Saturday at 186 Main St. in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Blaine Turcotte, 31, of Auburn, domestic violence assault, 9:41 a.m. Saturday at 21 Laurel Ave.

Lewiston

• Jovan Calhoun, 36, of Lewiston, operating after revocation, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release, 12:10 a.m. Saturday at 49 Lowell St.

• Adam Paradis, 50, of Lewiston, outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 1 a.m. Saturday at Bartlett and Pine streets.

• Cody Googins, 27, of Lewiston, theft, 4:50 p.m. Saturday at 85 Pine St.

