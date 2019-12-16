Charges

Androscoggin County

• Kenneth Simpson, 32, Greene, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 11:15 a.m. Sunday at 71 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

• Jose Mendez, 52, of Lewiston, three counts of violating conditions of release, 3:20 p.m. Sunday at 71 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Jamie Luce, 46, of Auburn, warrant for failure to appear, 9:24 p.m. Sunday on Newbury Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Chance K. Ntambwe, 21, of Lewiston and Gary M. Jordan, 57, of Buckfield collided at 12:38 p.m. Thursday at Center Street and Joline Drive. The 2016 Ford owned by Ntambwe had functional damage and the 2013 Ford owned by Jordan was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Margaret E. Johnson, 81, of Lewiston struck a traffic sign support while turning into Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue at 10:37 a.m. Friday. Her 2008 Chevrolet was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Andrea P. Weymouth, 58, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Dylan R. Kierklewski, 22, of Buckfield at 7:22 p.m. Friday on Holbrook Road while Kierklewski’s vehicle was stopped in traffic. According to Auburn Patrol Officer Derek Drouin, Weymouth was unable to stop in time due to ice on the road. The 2012 Honda owned by Weymouth and the 2006 GMC owned by Kierklewski were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jacob M. Corbin, 21, of Lewiston attempted to pass a stuck vehicle owned by David L. Childs, 48, of South Paris on the side of Butler Hill Road at 7:51 a.m. Saturday. Corbin, attempting to avoid hitting Patrolman Donald Cousins’ cruiser in the other lane, hit the brakes, slid on ice and hit Childs’ truck. Corbin’s 2013 Kia had functional damage and Child’s 2005 GMC had no damage.

