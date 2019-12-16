LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for Western Maine, has been awarded an Administration for Community Living 2019 award of $693,362 for Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiatives.

The three-year grant is for a program titled “Dementia Capable Maine,” which will bolster capacities to support caregivers and people living with dementia. SeniorsPlus and key partners will work to expand the integration between AAAs, the primary healthcare system and community services in Western and Eastern Maine.

Project partners Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Maine Health, the University of Southern Maine and the Alzheimer’s Association will work with SeniorsPlus to improve and strengthen support and services delivered to people with dementia and their caregivers.

The program’s reach will extend to Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock and Washington counties, as well as Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. The SeniorsPlus grant was one of 13 cooperative agreements awarded for a total of $10,370,642.

