LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will present a workshop centered on improving soil health with a focus on using permaculture principles as a guide to mimic nature. It will take place at noon Monday, Dec. 30, at the district office, first-floor conference room, 254 Goddard Road.

The workshop, art of an agreement with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and conclude with an interactive segment for attendees to ask questions specific to their property, as well as receive tips and suggestions to help with personal permaculture designs. It is for those interested in learning about how to increase the health and productivity of their soil for the purposes of home gardening or small-scale farming.

Call 207-241-5377 or email [email protected] for details or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free.

