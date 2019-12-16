BETHEL — Telstar High School announces the recipients of the Dean’s list and high honor roll for trimester 1. Dean’s list students must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 in all academic courses. All individual courses must be at least a 2.7. Students must also have a full academic schedule. To receive High Honors, in addition to the Dean’s list standards, students must have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.3.

Grade nine

Dean’s list: Alexis Cannon-Powell, Brady Cowett, Emily Cummings, Jakob Hooper, Amelia Johanson, Logan Martin, Cameron Palmer, Autumn Thompson, Jayden Thurston, Katelynn Tyler, Allen White.

High honors: Janna Botka, Codi Duclos, Ryan Nivus, Keaton Spiller, Lacey Tilsley.

Grade 10

Dean’s list: Adeline Charette, Nicole Cox, Katelynn Evans, Ava Hopps, Leah Kimball, Andrew Leighton, Tanner Martin.

High honors: Darren Dodson, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Miles Lilly, Kyle Locklin, Natasha Mason.

Grade 11

Dean’s list: Henry Botka, Lillian Botka, Isabella Connors, Livia Doucette, Dylan Duclos, Taylor Hoyt, Caiden Hutchins, Dylan Bouchard, Dillan Smith.

High honors: Kaitlyn Buck, Madisyn Buck, Lilyana Johanson, Max Kruse, Raechal Miller, Jewel Smith, Shelby Thorman.

Grade 12

Dean’s list: Richard Cary, Meile Fox, Autumn Pilgrim-Giberson, Jared Steward.

High honors: Kevin Briggs, Jaxen Call, Kaitlyn Colby, Devin Cole-Mason, Morgan Cropley, Emily Fraser, Emma Kruse, Evan LeConey, Trey Meader, Dakota Tuttle, Kory Crockett-Harrington.