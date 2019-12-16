Our next weather maker will spread a round of light snow across Maine on Tuesday.

There are still some questions as to how far north the precipitation will make it Tuesday.

Either way, Tuesday’s system does not appear to be a big storm, but perhaps enough to cause some slippery travel for the evening commute.

Snow showers should linger into Wednesday as a cold front swings through.

A weak inverted trough may try to set up bringing enhanced snow to the Penobscot Bay area. That will need to be monitored.

Colder air will invade late week with highs struggling to get much above 20 degrees.

