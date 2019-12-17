GARDINER — Enjoy the music and songs of one of Maine’s best known vocalists and musicians, Alana MacDonald, of the renowned Devonsquare band, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center.

MacDonald, singer, songwriter and violinist of the super folk trio Devonsquare, is celebrating her 50th year with Devonsquare by performing new songs and old favorites with her bandmates, Robbie Coffin, Teg Glendon and pianist Mike McGinnis. The band released five records between 1983 and 1996, two on Atlantic Records. They toured with Peter Frampton and Melanie, opening for many artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson and Roy Orbison. After the death of band member, Herb Ludwig, in 2005, Tom Dean and MacDonald joined Rex Fowler from Aztec Two-Step in The John Lennon Project: from 2010 to 2014. Dean retired in 2018 and after saying goodbye to Devonsquare, MacDonald, after much soul searching, decided to move forward solo.

The doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for all seats in advance and $23 at the door the night of the show and are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, by calling 207-582-7144 or visiting www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St.

