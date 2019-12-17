AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a 12-week Introduction to Phlebotomy Techniques course on Wednesday evenings starting Jan. 29 from 5-9 p.m.

A combination of lecture, lab and hands-on practical experience, this course is aimed at developing skills needed to work in medical facilities as a phlebotomist. Coursework includes selecting and preparing the skin puncture site, collecting specimens, adhering to the proper health and safety guidelines, patient/technician relationship and clerical duties associated with proper record keeping of laboratory tests.

Although certification in phlebotomy is not required in the state of Maine, it is important to both prospective employers and to patients. Successfully obtaining certification is also valuable to the phlebotomist as it shows that they care about their career choice. At the end of the 12 weeks, students will be eligible to sit for the exam to become a certified phlebotomy technician.

This course is open to the public and is intended for anyone looking to gain entry-level employment in a lab at hospitals, clinics and many other health care settings. The cost of the class is $799 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Jan. 22.

