Pilgrim Commandery #19 Christmas observance

WILTON — Pilgrim Commandery #19 Knights Templar will hold its annual Christmas observance at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Harnden Masonic Lodge Hall on the Bryant Road in East Wilton. All Sir Knights, Scottish Rite members, Chapter, Council, Commandery and Master Masons are invited to attend this special Christmas service.

