Firefighters from at least eight towns train at the former Paris Utility District office at 1 Paris Hill Road on Saturday as part of their required certification. “All people who go into the fire department need to be trained at a certain level to be interior or exterior firefighters,” Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey said. They practiced search and rescue operations, forcible entry methods and ladder access. Brad Frost, administrative assistant for the Paris Fire Department, said the town-owned building will eventually be demolished or burned. Jon Bolduc/Sun Journal

Paris Maine
