AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader was recently voted Greater Lewiston/Auburn’s Best Real Estate Company for the sixth year running in a Best of the Best opinion poll conducted by Market Surveys of America.

The company serves eight counties, including Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin, from offices in Auburn, Scarborough and Fairfield.

Fontaine was recently presented the 2019 Maine Family Business of the Year Award, voted Best Real Estate Company in the Greater Lewiston/Auburn and Greater Portland Area’s and recognized by Real Trends as a 2019 America’s Top 250 Real Estate Team.

