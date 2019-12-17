SCARBOROUGH-A 22-year-old man from Freeport went on a violent crime spree this weekend, killing an 82-year-old Scarborough man and then sexually assaulting a woman and robbing another resident in West Bath before police caught up to him, police said Tuesday.

In a span of roughly four hours, Maine State Police detectives say, Quinton Hanna stabbed 82-year-old James “Jim” Pearson to death on his front lawn in Scarborough early Sunday morning, then drove to West Bath, where he allegedly committed a sexual assault, attempted murder, robbery and motor vehicle theft at three different locations in the mid coast city.

Police have not said what they believe motivated the apparently random attacks.

The wave of violence began when Hanna attacked Pearson at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. Pearson was a retired public school teacher and a Christmas tree farmer who was well known in Scarborough, and whose daughter, Sgt. Mary Pearson is a 32-year veteran police officer with the town.

Police say there is no indication Hanna and Pearson knew each other, and police did not discuss a possible motive for the killing.

Pearson’s wife, Nancy, was home during the attack and her husband was still alive when she tried to render aid. She contacted nearby family members, who called 911. Pearson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not said whether Pearson was able to describe the attacker before he died, although they quickly said it appeared to be a random attack.

Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist said investigators believe Hanna then drove a Silver 2013 Subaru Outback to the southern-most area of West Bath. Sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Hanna restrained a woman, threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her on Birch Point Road, police said. When she fled, Hanna ran her over with his car, according to Holmquist. She sustained serious injuries to her lower extremities.

Neighbors in the area called police when they heard the crash.

But by the time police arrived, Hanna had moved to another location.

A short time later about 10:30 a.m., Polcie say Hanna went to the home of Suzanne Temple, 72, on West Side Drive in West Bath. Police allege Hanna broke into Temple’s home, robbed and threatened her and then fled on foot. When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Temple declined to discuss the incident.

Police say Hanna then stole a black Ford SUV from Houghton Pond Road nearby. Police received a report of the stolen vehicle at 11:17 a.m., but investigators are not sure yet whether there was a delay between the time of the theft and when it was reported to police.

Hanna was behind the wheel of the stolen SUV when he was taken into custody by police in West Bath around noontime.

Holmquist said Hanna has been cooperative with police, but he declined to discuss what Hanna told them during an interview. Officers have also executed search warrants pursuant to the case, but Holmquist said the affidavits outlining probable cause for those searches have been sealed by a judge.

Hanna made an initial appearance on Monday in West Bath District Court on charges related to the alleged incidents in West Bath, and was being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail on $250,000 bail. He was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal restraint, robbery, burglary, and two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a knife.

All of those counts are felonies, meaning a Sagadahoc grand jury must vote to indict him before he returns to court to enter a plea. A Cumberland County grand jury will also have to chose to indict Hanna on the murder charge.

Hanna is expected to be transferred to Cumberland County Jail some time this week so he may appear in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court on the murder charge, which will also require indictment by grand jury to proceed.

More charges could be coming. Investigators are looking into whether Hanna also was involved in another non-fatal stabbing a day earlier in Freeport on Saturday evening at a residence on Wardtown Road, less than a mile from Hanna’s family home on Grant Road. The victim in that case has since been treated and released from the hospital, Holmquist said.

At the Scarborough police station, Scarborough chief Robbie Moulton was joined by about two dozen other Scarborough police officers, dispatchers and other employees who know Sgt. Mary Pearson.

Jim Pearson was remembered this week by friends and former colleagues as the type of guy who was quick to help anyone, regardless of whether he knew them.

Pearson taught at Gorham High School and ran Beech Ridge Farm with his wife. They sold Christmas trees on their property for three decades.

“This is a loss to all of us. He reflects the best of Maine,” said Glenn Cummings, who taught with Pearson in Gorham and is now president of the University of Southern Maine. “He cared about all the right things. He was a man who brought lots of joy into people’s lives, including my own.”

Hanna has been in trouble with the law before, according to the state Bureau of Identification.

Hanna was charged with theft by South Portland police in October 2016, but he was offered a deferred disposition, he agreed to plead guilty, and the case was unconditionally discharged in in July 2017, meaning the only penalty was the guilty plea itself.

A month after the theft charge, in November 2016, police at the University of Maine Gorham campus charged Hanna with unlawful sexual touching, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors. Hanna is not currently a student at USM, but was enrolled there for one semester, university spokesman Dan Hartill.

Again, Hanna received a deferred disposition, pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and assault, and the cases were unconditionally discharged in January 2019, according to the SBI records.

A deferred disposition means a defendant pleads guilty to a charge, but the charges can be reduced or dismissed at a later date if the defendant meets agreed-upon conditions.

