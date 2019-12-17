LISBON — A generator has been installed at Lisbon High School so the gym can be used as an emergency shelter for residents, town councilors were told Tuesday night.

Emergency Management Agency Director Lisa Ward gave an update on the status of the three-year project to create emergency planning for the town. Three U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants funded the project, she said. The 130-kilowatt generator will run heat, lights and hot water.

“As the third largest municipality in our county, it is important to keep up with the needs of our community, especially in case of emergency,” Ward said. “Moving forward, I would like to see the formation of a committee of committed townspeople and community leaders to strengthen our shelter capabilities and increase our resilience in time of need.”

The project is a collaborative effort involving many town departments, local businesses and other municipalities, who provided information about their experiences, Ward said.

The project also involved a detailed assessment of any impacts on historical preservation or the environment from the emergency shelter, and none were found. “The project needed to have no impact in terms of construction or installation,” she said.

The town will include information on its website about the emergency shelter and under what conditions it would be open to the public.

