LIVERMORE FALLS — A state fire investigator ruled Tuesday that a fire that destroyed a house on Avon Place on Monday afternoon was accidental, Fire Rescue Chief Edward Hastings IV said.

It originated in a storage area at the back of the house, he said.

Two dogs and a puppy were rescued, but cats and a rabbit were still missing.

The home owned by Frank Blick was occupied by Justin Cook, 22, Aliyah Laplante, 19, Devin St. Laurent, 16, and Trevor St. Laurent, 18, Hastings said. None of them were there at the time and they did not have renters insurance.

Blick had insurance on the property, Hastings said.

