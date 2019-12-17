HEBRON — Hebron Academy has announced the 2019 fall trimester honor roll. Students earned a place on the honor roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29.

Highest Honors

Alaina Bonis ’21, Hebron; Sarah English ’23, Poland; Nola Goodwin ’23, Turner; Emmett Grover ’21, Norway; Olivia Newell ’21, Minot; Forest Pelletier ’23, Hanover; Oliver Pittman ’20, Auburn; Grace Skelton ’21, Auburn; Molly Skelton ’21, Auburn.

High Honors

Lily Bisbee ’21, Poland; Dominic Brunetti ’21, Lewiston; Ellena Frumiento ’20, Auburn; Tess Fultz ’23, Bethel; Calvin Grover ’22, Norway; Ava Mastroianni ’21, Bethel; Mckenna Murphy ’23, Minot; Emma Newell ’22, Minot; Gwendolyn Randall ’20, Casco; Carter Richmond ’20, Mason Township.

Honors

Lilian Bergeron ’21, Wales; Paige Bourgoin ’21, Wales; Morgan Bussiere ’21, Minot; Conner DeCoster ’23, Turner; Daniel Godomsky ’22, Hebron; Julia Gregory ’22, South Paris; Bayleigh Patenaude ’20, Casco; Grace Petrocelli ’22, Buckfield; Kai Proctor ’21, Turner; Cora Younk ’21, Auburn.

