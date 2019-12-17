40 MPH—That’s how fast most traffic is traveling on I-95 SB near Saco. There was a crash reported in the NB lanes around MM 41 that has since cleared. #WeatherAuthority #WxAuthority1 @WGME pic.twitter.com/VRDKye9L5b — David Singer (@DavidWGME) December 17, 2019

UPDATED 1:39 P.M.: Tuesday’s storm has forced high schools across the state to postpone athletic events.

Motorists struggle to say on roads

#TrafficAlert | 2 car crash has traffic down to one lane along I-295 in Falmouth. It happened right before exit 10. SUV is turned around in the median. @MaineDOT1 @MEStatePolice pic.twitter.com/ieuK5NHYnD — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) December 17, 2019

A storm that brought severe weather to the Southeast is bringing snow and slick roads to Maine on Tuesday.

Several towns and police agencies are reporting crashes as the snow starts to accumulate on roads.

Southern Maine should expect 3-6 inches. Other parts of Maine should expect 2-4 inches with less accumulation in the north. It is forecast to end around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The first responder email channel is a non-stop series of car accidents right now so our best guess is it's starting to get slick out there. Take it slow and easy driving, folks. pic.twitter.com/Usbyp2l5oR — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) December 17, 2019

