UPDATED 1:39 P.M.: Tuesday’s storm has forced high schools across the state to postpone athletic events.

Motorists struggle to say on roads

A storm that brought severe weather to the Southeast is bringing snow and slick roads to Maine on Tuesday.

Several towns and police agencies are reporting crashes as the snow starts to accumulate on roads.

Southern Maine should expect 3-6 inches. Other parts of Maine should expect 2-4 inches with less accumulation in the north. It is forecast to end around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Information from WGME was used in this report.

