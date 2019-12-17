AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
December 19, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing: NA
5) Minutes – Minutes from December 5, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $484.99 from Cumberland Farms for Tree Replacement – Request to put back into the tree account.
9) Trustee Appointment to the Norway Water District – Ryan Lippincott
· Motion
10) Renewal of PawnBroker License – Eric White, 231 Main Street
· Motion
11) Town Manager Report: Verbal
12) Sewer Abatement: NA
13) Permission to attend: NA
14) Old Business:
15) Signatures:
16) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
17) Upcoming Meetings:
· Selectboard 1/2/20 & Selectboard/Special Town Meeting 1/16/20
18) Adjourn
