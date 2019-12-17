AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

December 19, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing: NA

5) Minutes – Minutes from December 5, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $484.99 from Cumberland Farms for Tree Replacement – Request to put back into the tree account.

9) Trustee Appointment to the Norway Water District – Ryan Lippincott

· Motion

10) Renewal of PawnBroker License – Eric White, 231 Main Street

· Motion

11) Town Manager Report: Verbal

12) Sewer Abatement: NA

13) Permission to attend: NA

14) Old Business:

15) Signatures:

16) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

17) Upcoming Meetings:

· Selectboard 1/2/20 & Selectboard/Special Town Meeting 1/16/20

18) Adjourn

