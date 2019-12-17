LEWISTON – Paulette P. Pessant, 76, of Lewiston passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, at Odd Fellows and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine in Auburn.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1943, to Ernest and Lilyan (Cote) Potvin in Lewiston, Maine.

Paulette attended local schools and graduated from St. Dominic’s High School. She enjoyed crafting, painting and loading up the car and taking her kids and neighborhood kids to the beach. Paulette was a very strong advocate for disabled children and a big supporter of the Special Olympics. She held many positions at Geiger over her 39 year career and a long time waitress at the Village Inn.

Preceding her in death is her parents, brother, Ronnie Potvin, and long time companion Willie Libbe.

She is survived by, sons, Raymond Pessant of Lewiston, Eric Pessant of Mechanic Falls, and daughter, Patricia Bell and fiancé Douglas Caron of Auburn. Sister, Janet Topole of Buckfield, brother, Norman Potvin and wife Joanne of Lewiston, and twin sister, Pauline Wilt of Hampton Beach, NH., sister in law, Jeannine Potvin of Lewiston and many nieces and nephews.

