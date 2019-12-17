WEST PARIS – David L. Roberts, 68, of Bryant Pond left us unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1951, in Norway. He graduated from Telstar High School in 1969. David worked at Robinson Mfg. Co. for 22 years. David enjoyed NASCAR, fly fishing, going to the casino and animals – especially his cat Toni. He was predeceased by his mother Fay B. Roberts; father David E. Roberts; sister Cheryl Redman; brother-in-law Phillip Davis; and great nephew Colby McLendon. He is survived by his sister Sonja Davis; brother Timothy Roberts and wife Yvonne; brother Gregory Roberts and wife Diane; nieces Nicole Martin, Dawn and Lori Davis, Heather Kellogg, Holly Roberts, and Pamela McLendon; nephew Bruce Dunlap; great nephews Kaleb Currier, Kyle McLendon, and Grady Kellogg; great nieces Ella Kellogg, Avery Mason, Carla and Elizabeth Martin. Per David’s request there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. Burial in the spring will be at Abbotts Mills Cemetery. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to those that selflessly stopped to help and for the first responders who were involved. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. To share memories and online condolences with the family please go to www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Responsible Pet Care,PO Box 82,Norway, ME 04268 or to Cancer research.

