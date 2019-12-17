LEWISTON – Dorothy L. Boucher of Lewiston died unexpectedly December 11 at CMMC Hospital. She was born May 7, 1948, daughter of John and Carmen Polka. She worked in various shoe shops then later worked at St. Mary’s in the Emergency Department as a housekeeper. Dorothy loved watching tv and listening to the oldies as well as collecting elephants. She was predeceased by her first husband Edward Blouin, her sister Connie Gosselin, step-son Tommy Boucher and a special uncle Raymond Parent. Survivors include her husband Felix Boucher, daughter Diana Smith and husband Bruce Smith, one granddaughter, Jade Smith, two nephews, Eric and John Gosselin, special aunt, Irene Parent and step children Joanne, Tammy, Donny and Marcel. She will be deeply missed by her husband Felix and Diana and Jade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. At Holy Family Church, Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

