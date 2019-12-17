LEWISTON – Edwin James (Ted) Quigley, 88, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. His wife of 63years, Gail, stood by his side through all his journeys; this last one being the toughest.

Born in Providence, R.I. on Sept. 18, 1931, Ted was the only child to Anna and Edwin Joseph Quigley. Ted attended East Providence schools and went on to earn his business degree from University of Rhode Island in 1953. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and ROTC Society of Scabbard and Blades 38 years with Proctor & Gamble in the newly formed food division. Ted’s vibrant personality and gift for bringing out the best in others helped him rise in the sales team and recruitment and training of new employees.

While nurturing a loving home in Cumberland, Maine, Ted and Gail were always on the go, golfing at Valhalla, socializing with neighborhood friends (especially Gene and Claudie Higgins), coaching little league baseball, serving on the school board, and attending Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth.

After raising five children, Ted’s hard work paid off and he and Gail retired to Port Charlotte, Fla. for 20 years of fun, sun, and golf. Even in retirement Ted found time to give back. He volunteered with Project Hope for troubled youth and FEMA after hurricane Charlie. The ultimate Irishman, Ted had a warm smile, hearty laugh, strong handshake, and a way to pay a compliment to all he encountered. He loved his 11 grandchildren and offered them encouragement in whatever they pursued.

Ted was predeceased by his second son Thomas. The family is comforted knowing Ted will join Tom for a beer after his favorite toast of, “Here’s to ya!” A deeply spiritual man, Ted’s strong faith guided him through a long and fulfilling life. His spirit lives on through his wife Gail; son Stephen, his wife Linda, daughters Meghan (her husband Dustin) and Maura; daughter-in-law Brenda, daughters Kaitlynn (her husband Eric) and Audrey; daughter Jennifer, her husband Bud, daughters Nicole (her husband Jefferson), Danielle, and son Michael; son Jim, his wife Mary, daughters Taylor and Morgan; daughter Patty, her husband John, sons Ethan and Sean; Swedish exchange student Hans Malmros, wife Bette and son Eric who became a part of the family. Two special additions recently are Ted’s great-granddaughters Katherine and Audrina!

The family wishes to thank the staff at Schooner Estates who cared for Ted for two years and heartfelt thanks to all the staff on 3E at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion for their loving care the past three years. Beacon Hospice added their special touch during his final weeks.

A Catholic mass will be held at St. Philip Church in Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of life at Schooner Estates 200 Stetson Road Auburn. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In the giving spirit of Ted, the family encourages, in lieu of flowers, a donation to help those in need written to:

d’Youville Pavilllion

c/o St Mary’s Foundation

PO Box 7291

Lewiston, ME 04243-7291

