AUBURN – Mary J. Burns, 78, a beloved resident of Auburn passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 of natural causes. Mary was born August 8, 1941, in Lewiston, daughter of Archie and Gertrude (Grady) Fogg. She had nine siblings and attended schools in the Auburn School system. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard L Burns who passed away on Sept. 26, 1967 She enjoyed the outdoors, and taking long walks, and classic country music, but really loved attending church and being around the church members. She is survived by her son Scott Burns, an Edward Little graduate, and a sister Ethel Lavoie, also both of Auburn. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post #31 at 426 Washington St North in Auburn, Maine.

