NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO announces three employee promotions.

David Allen of Buckfield has been named vice president of network operations. He is responsible for ensuring the alignment of OTELCO’s network-related operations to meet network build-out and improvement objectives. He came to OTELCO two years ago with over 20 years of experience building and managing networks and running technical operations. He has previously focused on streamlining operations, improving reliability and modernizing the OTELCO network.

General Counsel Trina Bragdon of Brewer has been named vice president of human resources and regulatory affairs. In this role, she will lead a renewed focus on human resources, including managerial and employee development and training. Bragdon came to OTELCO from the Maine Public Utilities Commission where she was director of telecommunications policy and a hearing examiner. Since joining OTELCO, Bragdon has filled a variety of roles, ranging from director of project management, to director of legal and regulatory affairs, and ultimately to general counsel in 2012.

Carol Grover has been named senior director of billing. Grover began her career at OTELCO 28 years ago as a customer service representative. Since then she has managed incumbent and competitive local exchange carrier customer service, dispatch, provisioning, wholesale, and worked as a project manager.

