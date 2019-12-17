NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO announces three employee promotions.
David Allen of Buckfield has been named vice president of network operations. He is responsible for ensuring the alignment of OTELCO’s network-related operations to meet network build-out and improvement objectives. He came to OTELCO two years ago with over 20 years of experience building and managing networks and running technical operations. He has previously focused on streamlining operations, improving reliability and modernizing the OTELCO network.
General Counsel Trina Bragdon of Brewer has been named vice president of human resources and regulatory affairs. In this role, she will lead a renewed focus on human resources, including managerial and employee development and training. Bragdon came to OTELCO from the Maine Public Utilities Commission where she was director of telecommunications policy and a hearing examiner. Since joining OTELCO, Bragdon has filled a variety of roles, ranging from director of project management, to director of legal and regulatory affairs, and ultimately to general counsel in 2012.
Carol Grover has been named senior director of billing. Grover began her career at OTELCO 28 years ago as a customer service representative. Since then she has managed incumbent and competitive local exchange carrier customer service, dispatch, provisioning, wholesale, and worked as a project manager.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Susan Collins formally announces she is running for her 5th U.S. Senate term
-
Maine
Sen. Susan Collins announces re-election campaign
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Free Christmas dinner planned in Livermore Falls
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local Roundup
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
One deer tagged during muzzleloading season