Androscoggin County

• Matthew Lavoie, 30, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11:34 p.m. Monday at 79 Hunton Loop in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Richard Labonte, 43, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 9:19 p.m. Monday at 158 South Main St.

• Kathleen Cochran, 39, of Auburn, one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:25 p.m. Monday on Main Street.

• Daniel Brought, 62, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11:50 p.m. Monday on Main Street.

• Muktar Aden, 20, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 11:50 p.m. Monday on Main Street.

• Jonata Mbongo, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of operating after suspension, 10:41 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Street.

Lewiston

• Philip Coffin, 47, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines, 1:43 a.m. Tuesday at the Main Street and Chapel Alley.

• Benjamin Shapleigh-Archer, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at 194 Bates St.

• Ronnie Clark, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at 194 Bates St.

• Stanley Patterson, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at 194 Bates St.

• Nicole Simond, 36, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at 194 Bates St.

• Adam Garnett, 30, of Richmond, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ferry and Apple roads.

• Karie Lessard, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at 83 Bartlett St.

• Tori Maclean, 45, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at 83 Bartlett St.

