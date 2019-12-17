RAYMOND — Taking a break from its traditional Christmas Nativity pageant this year, Raymond Village Community Church will present selections from Gian Carlo Menotti’s famous operetta “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the wonderful and magical musical story of a young disabled boy and his encounter with the Three Kings on their way to Bethlehem to visit the Christ Child. The program will be performed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the church.

Poland High School junior and All-State vocalist Amy Fryda will play Amahl. Raymond resident Erin Gurney will play the mother. Members of the RVCC Senior Choir will play the other roles. RVCC Music Director Patrick Martin is directing and will accompany the production on piano.

“Rev. Nancy (Foran) is always seeking to tell the story of Christmas in new and meaningful ways. We both thought that “Amahl” was the perfect way to do so this year.” said Martin. “It’s a wonderful story about a young boy with a penchant for telling tall tales. When the three magi arrive at their door, Amahl and his mother offer them food and shelter and learn about the Christ Child they are seeking. Miracles occur, and, in the end, Amahl leaves with the kings, carrying a very special gift for the Baby Jesus.”

Said Foran, “We’ll focus on the Amahl story, but we’ll begin with a brief Call to Worship and an opening carol, and end with a candlelight singing of ‘Silent Night.’ As always in the past, this service is for the entire family. From the youngest to the oldest, everyone is welcome here. This is a great way to begin the Christmas holiday.”

Raymond Village Community Church, a United Church of Christ congregation, is at 27 Main St., Raymond Village. It is a diverse faith community embracing tolerance, committed to missions and outreach, singing joyfully and welcoming all people no matter who they are, or where they are on their faith journey. For more information about RVCC, contact Foran, pastor, at 207-655-7749 or [email protected]

