DEAR SUN SPOTS: A Boyds Bear figurine was left at the Sixth Street Congregational Church after it was purchased on Nov. 9 at the fair. It is a bear sitting on a rock in front of a vanity mirror with jewelry and other items hanging off the rock. The figurine also includes a hat box on the left on another small rock.

I have been hoping that the person who bought it has realized it’s missing and would have contacted us at the church by now. If you are the one who purchased this item, call me at 783-2759 and leave a message. We’ll make arrangements to have you pick it up. — Peg, Auburn

ANSWER: It is frustrating when this happens, but Sun Spots can always help to set things to rights in matters such as this one. Whether things are lost or found, this is the place to come to. Let us know when the figurine and its new owner are brought together.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to send a thank you to someone who assisted me last week. I didn’t get the person’s name.

I had my tank filled with gas at Murray’s Truck Stop in Turner, but when I tried to start my car, nothing happened. The battery was dead. A friendly gentleman who was filling his pickup gave my car a jump-start and got me on my way. This probably didn’t mean much to him, but this gesture brightened my day.

I then went and had a new battery installed so hopefully I won’t have that problem again in the near future. — Cynthia, Turner

ANSWER: Kind, decent people are everywhere. This is yet another reminder that we are all in this world together and it doesn’t take a lot of effort to make a few moments to look around you and just notice if your fellow man or woman needs something. Just a smile, a kind word, or a small positive action can turn someone’s day around.

Recently, I was at a gas station and a couple parked near me noticed that one of the tires on my vehicle was low. They had two young children with them, yet the man took the time to help me put some air in the tire and told me to get it checked out. When I did, sure enough, there was a nail in the tire.

I also want to remind everyone that if you haven’t already, I really want you to get to your mechanic and get that winter auto check. Are your tires safe? Are your battery and brakes up to par? Do you have winter wiper blades? What about an oil change and fluid check?

I keep an emergency basket in the back of my trusty Subaru that contains a phone charger, blanket, gloves and a hat; granola bars, collapsible orange cone, flashlight; a bucket of sand and a small shovel; and battery cables, windshield fluid, coolant and oil. I also keep my gas tank filled. You can purchase pre-packaged emergency kits as well.

Lastly, when you go out this time of year, even on a quick run to the store, take a bottle of water, wear your boots and dress warmly. Things happen. I know I sound like a worried mother, but I care about you!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

