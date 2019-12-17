POLAND — A complex of 24 one- and two-bedroom efficiency apartments for those 55 years and older is planned for Route 26, selectpersons were told Tuesday night.

Richard Whiting, executive director for the Auburn Housing Authority, and Nicholas Charneski, development officer for Auburn Housing Development Corp., said the units could be ready for occupancy by the fall of 2021.

The plan calls for six single-story buildings with four units each. Each unit would probably run 600 to 700 square feet. Rent was estimated at $1,200 a month. The complex will be connected to water and sewer lines.

Whiting said they expect to meet with the Planning Board in January and hope to start construction in the late summer of 2020.

The land, the exact location of which was not made clear Tuesday night, was purchased by the housing authority.

In other business, Joe Cormier of Ion Networking in Windham advised the board that the town’s computer servers should have Unified Threat Management, a stand-alone appliance or software that combines a firewall, antivirus, spam and content filtering with intrusion detection.

The town employs the company, which specializes in computer systems for municipalities.

Cormier said computer hacking has increased 200% in the past two years and has become very profitable.

The cost for additional security for the Poland Fire Rescue computer network is $5,000 per year, while the town’s would be $3,000 more per year.

In another matter, Sherman Small from New England Forestry Consultants presented bids for harvesting two timber lots. Selectpersons approved the offer by Kimball Logging & Firewood of Poland for $24,910.50 for the Mingo lot and the offer of $6,936 from Day Brothers of Otisfield for the Town Farm West lot.

