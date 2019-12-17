LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, has named an advisory board for its Albert Lepage Center for Patient Experience.

The center reflects St. Mary’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care and service as well as Lepage’s desire to strengthen and advance health care for St. Mary’s patients and the community. The center focuses on promoting and advancing leading patient experience enhancements through research, best practice development and implementation, innovation grants and more.

Advisory board members, who are appointed, include: Dr. Chris Bowe, chief medical officer of St. Mary’s Health System; Jill Bruce of Auburn, recently retired from L.L. Bean where she was a customer experience leader; Brad Coffey, president of St. Mary’s Health System Foundation and senior vice president of Covenant Health; Peter Geiger, who served on the board of directors for St. Mary’s Health System; Lena-Jo Hartley, a financial consultant and owner of Downeast Financial Group in Lewiston who also serves on the St. Mary’s Health System board of directors; Steve Jorgensen, president of St. Mary’s Health System and senior vice president of Covenant Health; Regis Lepage, who has served on the boards of St. Mary’s Health System and Covenant Health; Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque; and Dr. Rosemarie Sheline, who owns and operates Maple Way Dentistry in Lewiston.

