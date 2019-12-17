ORONO — Staff from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H youth development program were recently honored as Northeast regional and national winners of the Diversity & Inclusion: Expanding the 4-H Audience Award and the Excellence in After School Programming Award.

The awards were presented at the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents conference Nov. 7 in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia.

UMaine Extension staff honored included professor Kristy Ouellette of Litchfield, science professional Sarah Sparks of New Gloucester and community partners Lewiston Housing Authority and Lewiston 21st Century Learning Program at McMahon School.

