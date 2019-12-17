NEW GLOUCESTER — While Unity College’s roots were planted at 90 Quaker Hill Road in Unity more than 50 years ago, its campus has since grown, adding new sites in Thorndike, Moose River, Portland and, now, New Gloucester.

In November, Unity College’s Distance Education team completed its move to Pineland Farms. Since its inception in 2016, Distance Education is growing faster than anticipated and serving new audiences. There has been an increased need for staff and faculty, and in turn, more need for a new space.

Amy Arnett, vice president of Distance Education at Unity College, said the Pineland Farms’ location will offer easy opportunities to host immersive class experiences, bring in speakers or educators and offer quick access to southern Maine and the rest of New England.

