WASHINGTON, D.C. — Due to the prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline to Dec. 20 for producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for the 2020 calendar year. The deadline had been Dec. 13. USDA announced is also continuing to accept applications for the Market Facilitation Program through Dec. 20.

Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the program offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

For more information, visit the DMC webpage, the MFP webpage or a local USDA service center by visiting farmers.gov/service-locator.

