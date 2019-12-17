AUBURN — Stressing out with too much holiday cheer? It’s time to relax at the Woman’s Literary Union’s Twelfth Night celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Auburn’s historic Foss Mansion. In this “stress-free” zone, while delighting in the festively festooned rooms, savor a light buffet and enjoy the rich harmonies of the Maine Music Society Chamber Singers and the LA Winds Quartet.
The Foss Mansion is at 19 Elm St. A snow date is set for the same time on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Ticket are available for $25 a person. To order, call 207-333-3386 or online at www.womansliteraryunion.org. Satellite parking is available at Community Little Theatre at the corner of High and Academy streets.
