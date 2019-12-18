AUBURN — The city will not collect residential trash and recycling on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and will instead conduct a special pickup Saturday, Dec. 28, a city news release said.

The release, from Public Services Director Dan Goyette, urged residents to have waste curbside by 7 a.m.

Collection will take place as usual on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.

The city also used the release to remind residents of how to properly dispose of wrapping paper and bows during the holiday season. Goyette said it’s common for people to load their recycling bins with wrapping paper, tissue paper and ribbon, but that unfortunately, the shiny, laminated paper is not recyclable in

most circumstances.

“Mixing it in with other paper products can make an entire load unrecyclable,” the release states. “Before recycling, be sure to remove any tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows as these cannot

be recycled. If wrapping paper is metallic, has glitter on it, or has a texture to it, it is not recyclable and

needs to go in the general waste.”

He said unlaminated paper-based wrapping paper and pre-recycled wrapping paper are usually recyclable.

“A good way to test is to crush wrapping paper into a ball. If it stays bunched up, it is more than likely

recyclable,” he said.

