FARMINGTON — Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers, 193 Broadway in Farmington, will host a book signing of the book When You Find My Body by D. Dauphinee on Saturday, December 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

When You Find My Body tells the story of events preceding Geraldine Largay’s vanishing in July 2013, while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Maine, what caused her to go astray, and the massive search and rescue operation that followed. What is remote elsewhere is home to some, of course. Gerry Largay was lost just north of Farmington off the trail section which runs between Saddleback and Sugarloaf. This account of her disappearance and the two year search for her is of intense interest and Dauphinee’s account provides a well crafted and thorough telling of this close to home tragedy. Her disappearance sparked the largest lost-person search in Maine history, which culminated in her being presumed dead. She was never again seen alive.

Marrying the joys and hardship of life in the outdoors, as well as exploring the search & rescue community, When You Find My Body examines dying with grace and dignity. There are lessons in the story, both large and small. Lessons that may well save lives in the future.

Dee Dauphinee is an American author of novels, biographies, and essays. His writing has gained a following with readers interested in the out-of-doors, history, travel, human interest, fly fishing, and the construction of essays. He has been a farmer, a photographer, a fishing & mountaineering guide, and an orthopaedic physician’s assistant. For seven years he was a semi-pro wide receiver in the Canadian Football League’s farm system, and in the Eastern Football League. Dee has lived in Europe and South America and currently lives in Bradley, Maine. For information email [email protected] or call 778-3454

« Previous

Next »

filed under: