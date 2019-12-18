AUBURN — Leon Twitchell of Bryant Pond has been awarded the 2019-20 Roland “Doc” Hannaford Scholarship for $1,000 at Central Maine Community College.

An Oxford native, Twitchell worked as a diesel mechanic prior to entering the Building Construction Technology program at CMCC. He has earned highest honors in the program and is a second-year student who plans to graduate in 2020. He particularly enjoys cabinetry and finish work.

He lives in Bryant Pond with his wife and daughter.

The endowed scholarship fund was established in honor of Roland G. “Doc” Hannaford, a Maine native and graduate of the Building Construction Program at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, which is now Southern Maine Community College, in 1964. A successful businessman who owned and operated his own remodeling and construction business, Hannaford Construction, Hannaford also served as a vocational education instructor for over 36 years.

