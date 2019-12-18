VIENNA — Sunlight fades from earth as the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, approaches. This is the time of year that the Vienna Union Hall prepares to celebrate the return of light, our community, friendship and family by offering the Seventh Annual Winter Revels on December 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. This year the Vienna Union Hall Association is happy to offer another wonderful variety of performers for this Revels. This year, Stan Keach, Julie Davenport and our homey Dan Simons of Kahtadin Valley Boys will be performing some fine bluegrass music just for us. Stan is a great musician, singer, accomplished songwriter, artist, and longtime bandleader of The Sandy River Ramblers which includes Stan Keach (Guitar), Julie Davenport (Upright Bass), Dan Simons (Mandolin). Stan received honors at the 7th

Annual Songwriting Contest of the Maine Songwriters Association, chosen from among 33 entries for the 2017 honors, and after all the singing and the judging, Stan Keach took first prize for his song, “On Boot Hill”, written with Rick Lang. He has also been inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Our headliner performing at this year’s Revels is story teller and mime, Antonio Rocha. Rocha, a native of Brazil, began his career in the performing arts in 1985. In 1988, he received a Partners of the Americas grant to come to the USA to perform and deepen his mime skills with Mime Master Tony Montanaro. Since then he has earned a Summa Cum Laude Theater BA from USM (University of Southern Maine) and studied with Master Marcel Marceau. Mr. Rocha’s unique fusion of mime and spoken word has been performed from Singapore to South Africa and many places in between, including 16 countries on 6 continents. Some of the venues include The Singapore Festival of the Arts, Wolf Trap, The National Storytelling Festival, The Kennedy Center, The Smithsonian Institution, The National Geographic, The Tales of Graz in Austria, Dunya Festival in Holland as well as many other Storytelling Festivals and educational institutions around The USA.

Also featured this year will be a couple of surprises and of course St Nick will make a brief visit to the Hall. Be sure to get you tickets early since this show always sells out. This seventh annual Winter Revels at the Union Hall offers the community a time to get together with friends and family for a warm and entertaining show and good food in a festive atmosphere. Tickets on sale now: $10.00 – Adult, $5.00 – children 12 and under. For more information or tickets call 293-2674, email [email protected] or buy tickets early online by visiting the Vienna Union Hall webpage. Remember to check us out on facebook too!

