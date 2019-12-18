I know the problem, you want to bring a dessert to a Christmas event and you want something that looks gorgeous but took very little time to create. Here is the perfect recipe for you, who doesn’t like cheesecake with cherries? There is even a “Factory” named after the delectable dessert! A cheesecake is a very versatile dessert because once you have the initial spring form pan and a basic recipe you can jazz it up for any holiday. Think cherries and blueberries for Memorial Day, nuts and fruit for Thanksgiving, chocolate for Valentine’s Day, the list never ends. Creativity is the hallmark of a fun loving cook like you! Enjoy every season, Bon Appetit!

Classic Cheesecake with Cherries

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

3 Tablespoons sugar

⅓ cup butter

4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 eggs

1 cup canned cherries

Prepare:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and butter. Press into 9 inch spring form pan. Beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended. Pour over crust. Bake 1 hour or until center is almost set. Run knife around sides to loosen cake: cool before removing outer part of pan. Refrigerate cheesecake for at least 4 hours. Before serving, top the cake with canned cherries.

