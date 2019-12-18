FARMINGTON — The following indictments were recently handed up by a Franklin County grand jury:

Zachary Armstrong, 20, 37 Birch St., Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4, 2018, to Jan. 31.

Jason L. Baker Sr., 45, 37 Welch Road, Wilton, kidnapping, two counts gross sexual assault, two counts aggravated assault on June 8.

Brandon Belisle, 22, 63 Harold Ross Road, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest on Sept. 16.

Cory J. Bellefeuille, 38, 54 Taylor Road, New Sharon, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing on Aug. 27, criminal restraint on Aug. 26.

Steven B. Blair, 55, 26 Church St., Jay, two counts domestic violence assault on Sept. 7-17, domestic violence terrorizing on Sept. 17.

Brittany R. Boivin, 32, 37 Woodman Hill Road, Jay, conspiracy to commit on March 30.

Audrey Condon, 31, 167 Franklin Road, Jay, criminal operating under the influence, operating beyond license condition or restriction on June 22.

Kevin J. Farrington, 19, 42 Kyesland Ave., Jay, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4, 2018, to Jan. 31.

Stephen F. Greenleaf, 66, 23 Spofford St., #414, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on March 2.

Ashton A. Heald, 19, 11 Summer St., Madison, unlawful sexual contact on April 2.

Danielle M. Larochelle, 31, 265 Main St., Kingfield, manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating under the influence on July 8, 2018.

Scott J. Lavoie, 54, 60 Mayo Hill Road, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4, 2018, to Jan. 31.

Philip E. LeDoux, 37, PO Box 583, Rangeley, two counts domestic violence assault on July 14, domestic violence terrorizing on July 14.

Yue Liang, 27, UMF 20C Scott Hall, Farmington, possession of sexually explicit materials on Jan. 19 to March 19.

Alexander Meader, 27, 105 Metcalf Road, Winthrop, two counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Feb. 28 to March 2, two counts unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs on Feb. 28 to March 2, conspiracy to commit on Feb. 28 to March 2, violation of condition of release on Feb. 28 to March 2.

Isaac E. Moody, 32, 64 High St., Kingfield, driving to endanger on May 15, leaving scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death on May 15.

Aaron J. Nasiatka, 35, 513 Knowlton Corner Road, Farmington, domestic violence assault on Aug. 18.

Walter A. Nichols, 62, 219 Magrath Road, Wilton, aggravated assault on June 17, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on June 17, two counts domestic violence assault on June 17, assault on June 17.

Clyde L. Pingree, 54, PO Box 846, Wilton, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 16.

Preston R. Riley, 18, 21 Davis Court, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4.

Joshua H. Rinaldi, 38, 176 River Road, Livermore Falls, criminal operating under the influence on Sept. 21, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation on Sept. 21.

Monica A. Rollins, 38, 530 Main St., Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking on June 14, violation of condition of release on June 14.

Jordan P. Sirois, 25, 449 Preble Ave., Madison, aggravated forgery on March 3, criminal operating under the influence on March 3, operating after suspension on March 3.

Eric S. Tidswell, 43, 39 Main St., Peru, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 1, criminal forfeiture on March 1.

Nathan Wing, 42, 152 Silver Maple Drive, Farmington, unlawful sexual contact on June 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2018, unlawful sexual touching on June 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2018.

Donald G. Wright, 43, 449 Adams Road, Chesterville, two counts unlawful sexual contact on Nov. 22, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2001, falsifying physical evidence on Nov. 22, 2018.

