Camden Jordan and Riley Parmenter, who helped Leavitt win the Class C football state championship, and Oxford Hills’ David Dingley are three of the 14 semifinalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Awards, which honor the state’s top offensive and defensive linemen.

Will Horton of Class A champion Bonny Eagle, standout two-way lineman Nate Mars of Scarborough and Marshwood quarterback/defensive end Connor Caverly are among the 14 players

Jordan in one of seven defensive lineman semifinalists, along with Bonny Eagle’s Will Horton, Scarborough’s Nate Mars and Marshwood’s Connor Caverly, Skowhegan’s Chase Carey, South Portland’s Nate Ellington and Gorham’s Kyle Ouillette.

Joining Parmenter and Dingley as offensive line nominees are Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy, Jonah Green of Portland, David Gross of Bucksport, Caleb Viola of South Portland, and Reese Boucher of Sanford.

The awards, created in 2010, honor Maine’s top high school senior linemen. The six finalists — three on offense, three on defense — are typically announced in mid-January. The two winners will be revealed at an awards dinner Jan. 25 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The two winners receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy. The other finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The award is sponsored by National Distributors of South Portland, the company formed by Gaziano, who died in 2010. Gaziano played at Holy Cross and was a member of the 1943 College All-Star Team that defeated reigning NFL champion Washington in an exhibition game. Gaziano spent a year in the NFL with the Boston Yanks.

