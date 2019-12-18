LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., announces the schedule of events for January 2020.

The Book Group is continuing its 10-part series, “Books are Funny Like That,” into the new year, meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to discuss “In Such Good Company” by Carol Burnett — a memoir about her time on her variety show. Those who need a copy should check with the staff.

The knit/crochet group Lost my Stitches meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Cozy socks are a recent project of the group. The group members may also choose to work on their own personal projects at group meetings. The public is invited to come to meetings for answers to questions about knitting or crocheting or just want to work in good company.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and features picture books, activities and a craft to take home every week.

LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. January’s challenge will be the wheel of projects — spin the big wheel of ideas and build whatever it lands on. LEGO creations are displayed in the library until the next meeting.

New books at Treat Memorial Library include the picture book “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel; the juvenile fiction title “Naked Mole Rat Saves the World” by Karen Rivers; the young adult book “Angel Mage” by Garth Nix; and the mystery “Thin Ice” by Paige Shelton.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day, and Tuesday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information about any of the events, call the library at 207-897-3631. Activities calendars are available at the Circulation Desk. Patrons can also log in to their own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ .

