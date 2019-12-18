LEWISTON – A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in 8th District Court to felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence assault.

Arthur Curit IV, 23, was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but three and a half years suspended for assaulting a woman with a frying pan, resulting in two black eyes and a broken finger.

Curit was also ordered to serve four years of probation following his release from prison.

He will also be prohibited from using or possessing any dangerous weapons, having any contact with the woman, and will be subject to random searches for dangerous weapons.

According to an arrest affidavit by Lewiston Detective Corey Jacques, on July 14, the Lewiston Police Department received a phone call from Central Maine Medical Center stating that a woman was being treated for an assault at the hands of her boyfriend.

Jacques wrote that the woman told him that she had been assaulted over a “three- to four-hour” period by Curit.

She told Jacques that Curit had “repeatedly struck her in the head with a frying pan and continuously kicked and hit her with his fists, which gave her caused her to receive two black eyes, a swollen face, and at least one broken finger.”

Jacques wrote in the affidavit that after obtaining a search warrant, he found a dented frying pan in Curit’s apartment with “a red-brown stain consistent with blood.”

After being arrested, Curit admitted to fighting with the woman, “kicking her at least once while she was on the ground and throwing several items, including a frying pan, which he admitted struck (her),” according to the affidavit.

[email protected]

