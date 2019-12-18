HEBRON – Hebron Academy is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!

Highest Honors:

Nola Goodwin ’23, Turner

Honors:

Conner DeCoster ’23, Turner

Kai Proctor ’21, Turner

