HEBRON – Hebron Academy is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!
Highest Honors:
Nola Goodwin ’23, Turner
Honors:
Conner DeCoster ’23, Turner
Kai Proctor ’21, Turner
