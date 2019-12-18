MIAMI — Scranton rallied to beat Bates College 68-64 in a HoopMIA D3 Holiday Shootout game Wednesday.

The Royals (7-2) finished the game on a 19-5 run.

Matthew Mancuso scored 13 points during the Royals’ run and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle DeVerna added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Jackson Danzig posted 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Tom Coyne paced Bates (5-2) with 25 points and five rebounds. Kody Greenhalgh added 12 points and five rebounds, and Jeff Spellman contributed nine points and four rebounds.

